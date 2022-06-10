The CFO role has evolved past the need for accounting skills

Ben Kessler wears a lot of hats as both COO and CFO at 66degrees, a Google Cloud partner and computing advisory company headquartered in Chicago. In his dual role, he is responsible for human resources, sales, IT, legal, facilities management, and accounting and finance. At various times throughout the day, he could be serving as data analyst, talent manager, communications specialist, or strategic partner to the CEO.

But the one thing he is not is an accountant.

Instead of getting a CPA license or coming up through the finance-department ranks, Kessler studied theology at the Vatican, switched to investment banking, and worked as a strategy consultant at McKinsey for a time before landing his first CFO job.

His career trajectory—and current dual roles at 66degrees—seems to reflect the evolution of the CFO role, a shift that now prioritizes operational acuity, strategic thinking, communication skills, and data savvy over technical accounting skills.

The job of a CFO has moved from capturing past financial performance to using data to make decisions in order to drive a business’s future performance.

“The CFO of 20 years ago was helping you look out the rearview mirror of your car,” Kessler said. “Now, it’s more about scaling and growing a business than it is just doing accounting activities.”

CFOs everywhere are rapidly taking on key business areas such as investor relations, procurement, and, most significantly, digital activities since 2016, according to a recent McKinsey survey. These new mandates are changing the skill sets and experiences that companies are looking for in a CFO.

“The CFO is going to handle more business-oriented duties than we’ve ever seen before,” Josh Crist, co-managing partner at Crist Kolder Associates, a boutique search firm that focuses on CFO and direct-report placement, said. The firm also publishes an annual report on executive turnover in Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies. “We are essentially bringing on a CFO that doesn’t have the deep technical knowledge that you saw CFOs have 10–15 years ago.”