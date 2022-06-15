Gartner conference takeaway: CFOs need to digitize

After talking to finance chiefs on video for the past few weeks, we ventured into new territory—tech research and consulting firm Gartner’s in-person CFO and Finance Executive Conference. Before we showcase the best swag from the conference, it’s worth diving into the talking points. Turns out, Gartner analysts think finance teams need to digitize…and fast.

AI on cruise control: In an opening keynote with Gartner VP of Research Dennis Gannon and Managing VP Mary Mesaglio, called “The Path to Autonomous Finance,” attendees were told to “overcome their algorithm aversion,” or in other words, finance teams should lean a little more on AI and a little less on their beloved Excel spreadsheets.

“Autonomous finance is what’s ahead for us. A finance function that uses technologies like iPaaS, machine learning, AI, and process mining,” Gannon told the crowd, “Where the tech is not just executing on the rules that we set out for it but instead it’s working alongside people to use its own judgment and its own learnings.”

A transformation can come with challenges. While Mesaglio said many CFOs are excited, some are worried about the costs, their data environment, and their expertise (or lack thereof) in the digital space.

“Everyone is concerned about their data—is it clean enough? Do we have the right data?” Alex Bant, Gartner’s summit chair and chief of research for finance, remarked to CFO Brew. The thing is, everyone’s data is messy, Bant said, and fretting over whether the data is perfect could be holding some companies’ transformations back, he said, “you just have to start by experimenting broadly and learn quickly.”

Zoom out: Nevertheless, Gartner, the company known for its infamous magic quadrant, is not shy about showcasing its analysts and their insights. The ranking giant structured its conference around the need for finance to go digital—sessions ranged from “As Bitcoin Goes Mainstream, What Does It Mean to CFOs?” to “Understanding the Power of AI-Driven Scenario Planning.”

Future of accounting: One of the most well-attended sessions on digital transformations featured characters often unfamiliar with the spotlight: chief accounting officers. Moderated by Holly McKenzie, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Leidos SVP CAO Carly Kimball, and KeyCorp CAO Doug Schosser detailed their attempts at digitizing their finance departments and explained why the task has fallen into CAOs’ laps.

When transforming accounting digitality, their teams learned quickly that someone from accounting had to be involved; it’s not enough to leave it up to the IT department; the strategy had to be created with the intended users at the table.