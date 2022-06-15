Not her first rodeo, er, recession

As part of an occasional series on dealing with a possible recession, we’re asking CFOs and other finance pros who have been through a recession before how they’re gearing up in case the economy does contract in the coming months. Want to share your wisdom? Drop us a line, and let us know your thoughts.

The drumbeat of economic doom can be a little hard to bear for finance departments that have dealt with so much tumult since 2020: a global pandemic, a steep but short recession, and the Great Resignation.

But now is not the time for complacency, says veteran CFO Jenny Bloom. She’s seen a lot of economic upheaval in her 35-year finance career, including facing the Great Recession as CFO of Mailchimp in 2008 and navigating the pandemic as CFO of Zapier. She’s now working with several organizations as a fractional CFO.

CFO Brew spoke to Bloom about what she learned from the 2008 recession, what she thinks finance departments should be doing to prepare for another recession, and the skills finance professionals will need to weather an upcoming economic storm.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did the 2008 recession unfold for you, and how did it impact your business?

I was at Mailchimp, and [in] 2008, it was still kind of the beginning for them. They started out in 2001 as a web-design agency, and then they switched fully to Mailchimp in 2007. So in 2008, they were really still just ramping up. We were just a scrappy startup.

There wasn’t a whole lot of, like, thinking about it. One of the things we did that I think was super helpful was we saw companies having problems with spending and paying bills and email was a great way to market to customers. So between 2008 and 2010, 2011, we increased our freemium plan three times, in effect, lowering prices three times because we really wanted to help our customers. That paid off in the long run.

I think it was more of an opportunity. Like I said, we were a scrappy startup. So when we looked at lowering prices, we made sure that we could handle it financially. And we just went ahead and said, “We’re either going to fail, or we’re going to make it.”

Mailchimp was a very inexpensive do-it-yourself product, and most marketing is a lot more expensive. It was very easy for people to come down from products similar to Mailchimp that were much more expensive. That definitely helped Mailchimp during 2008 and 2009.

What were your main focuses as CFO navigating through that time?

It was really looking at the forecast and making sure that we could handle the different price cuts we were doing. Also always scrutinizing expenses to make sure that we were spending the money on marketing where we needed to, but were not paying in other places where we shouldn’t be spending money.