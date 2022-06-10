Welcome to CFO Brew

Hello, and welcome to the first-ever edition of CFO Brew, the latest newsletter from Morning Brew made for all you finance pros. Just to make something clear from the jump: No, you don’t have to be a CFO to read and appreciate this newsletter. Finance pros from all sectors—and plenty of people who work adjacent to their finance departments—will find news and insights to help them keep up with the competition and make better decisions for their companies.

We are currently in beta-testing mode ahead of our official launch in July. Over the next few weeks, we’re going to be tinkering with formats in CFO Brew, so no two issues will look exactly alike. Please send us feedback on what you think works best, where we can improve, and what else we could add.

I’m Kim Lyons, former deputy news editor at tech website The Verge. Also on our team is Drew Adamek, who most recently covered accounting, finance, and fraud at a CFO-focused magazine, and Kristen Talman, who joins us from the Financial Times, where she covered environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

We tried to keep the mission statement short and inclusive, with the goal of helping all corporate finance professionals navigate their constantly evolving industry by delivering the latest news and insights twice each week.

There’s a lot of excellent financial reporting out there, but it doesn’t always feel inviting or accessible to a general audience. We’ll strive to provide value for the seasoned finance chief, the newly minted MBA, and every corporate financial professional in-between.

We recognize that the job of CFO is no longer just about crunching numbers and allocating resources; there are new staffing scenarios to budget for, new security threats to guard against, and a workforce that demands transparency and accountability from employers, especially when it comes to how companies spend their financial and social capital.