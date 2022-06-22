Finance develops a green thumb

Adding to the laundry list of a CFO’s tasks is decarbonization efforts, and it’s starting to take over a full day of work for finance chiefs per month, according to a new survey from Deloitte Insights.

Zoom out: Decarbonization has become a growing corporate theme over the past few years—over 400 US-based companies have committed to net-zero targets and the announcements are only increasing, Science-Based Targets Initiative, a non-profit that tracks decarbonization efforts, reports. Since the SEC has released climate-focused proposals which would require companies to report on non-financial metrics, the finance teams that oversee SEC reporting have had to get cozier with sustainability themes.

However, that’s not the only reason finance has developed a green thumb. “Certainly the proposed SEC regulations have been something that has forced CFOs and finance organizations and entities more broadly than that to spend more time on this particular topic, but this is something that has been building for some time,” Steve Gallucci, US and global leader of Deloitte’s CFO Program, told CFO Brew.

He pointed to the capital markets and wider stakeholders like employees as being catalysts for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) action. The survey tracked 97 CFOs at companies in North America, with the vast majority reporting annual revenue in excess of $1 billion.

Finance’s role: Finance teams are working to develop expertise on methodologies (turns out there are quite a few, and it’s an alphabet soup), reporting standards, and sorting through the relevant data. CFOs anticipate spending nearly 10 hours per month on decarbonization issues, while their teams will likely spend 109 hours per month, or more than two weeks’ worth of one full-time employee’s working hours.

Pass the check: It will cost a pretty penny to transform organizations to be carbon neutral; however, investors believe that this will create long-term value. There are two ways that CFOs are looking at paying for the overhaul: 69% of finance chiefs plan to use internal cash flows from operational savings, while 37% aim to reallocate growth capital from carbon-heavy resources, assets, businesses, or product lines to lower-carbon ventures.